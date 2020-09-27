Mercedes-Benz EQS goes testing at the Nurburgring

- Mercedes-Benz EQS will be the flagship model under the EQ sub-brand

- The model will have a range of 700kms in a single charge

Mercedes-Benz has been testing the EQS, the electric iteration of the S-Class for a while now, as is evident from the numerous spy photos we have seen before. With the next-gen S-Class unveiled, the EQS was spotted doing the rounds of the Nurburgring.

Previous spy photos have revealed a few details of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC such as the production-spec headlamps and wrap-around design tail lights, and what seems to be a charging port at the front, sitting right between the grille. New images reveal an LED strip on the boot-lid, as well as the door-mounted ORVMs, unlike the conventional placement on the updated S-Class.

Based on the Modular Electric Architecture (MEA), the Mercedes-Benz EQS will be the flagship model of the EQ range of vehicles. Details regarding the interior or the specifications remain unknown at the moment although the model is expected to arrive with a four-wheel steering, dual electric motors (one on each axle), and an all-wheel-drive system. Earlier this year, Ola Kallenius, Chairman of Daimler AG revealed that the new EQS will have a driving range of 700 kilometres (WLTP cycle) in a single charge. More details are likely to surface ahead of its debut that could take place next year. Stay tuned for updates.