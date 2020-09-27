CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz EQS goes testing at the Nurburgring

    Mercedes-Benz EQS goes testing at the Nurburgring

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    968 Views
    Mercedes-Benz EQS goes testing at the Nurburgring

    - Mercedes-Benz EQS will be the flagship model under the EQ sub-brand

    - The model will have a range of 700kms in a single charge

    Mercedes-Benz has been testing the EQS, the electric iteration of the S-Class for a while now, as is evident from the numerous spy photos we have seen before. With the next-gen S-Class unveiled, the EQS was spotted doing the rounds of the Nurburgring.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Right Side View

    Previous spy photos have revealed a few details of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC such as the production-spec headlamps and wrap-around design tail lights, and what seems to be a charging port at the front, sitting right between the grille. New images reveal an LED strip on the boot-lid, as well as the door-mounted ORVMs, unlike the conventional placement on the updated S-Class.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Right Rear Three Quarter

    Based on the Modular Electric Architecture (MEA), the Mercedes-Benz EQS will be the flagship model of the EQ range of vehicles. Details regarding the interior or the specifications remain unknown at the moment although the model is expected to arrive with a four-wheel steering, dual electric motors (one on each axle), and an all-wheel-drive system. Earlier this year, Ola Kallenius, Chairman of Daimler AG revealed that the new EQS will have a driving range of 700 kilometres (WLTP cycle) in a single charge. More details are likely to surface ahead of its debut that could take place next year. Stay tuned for updates.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz
    S-Class
    ₹ 1.38 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mercedes-Benz
    • S-Class
    • Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    • EQS
    • Mercedes-Benz EQS
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.62 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.75 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.62 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.67 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.67 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.53 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.66 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.53 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.55 Crore
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 40.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    ₹ 12.40 - 13.60 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - September 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars