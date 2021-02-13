All About Cars - Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet, Driving Tips

Welcome to All About Cars with CarWale, in this - the 24th Episode of the Series - Vikrant Singh answers your car buying, launch speculation, and non-car buying queries as usual. There are two important announcements in the video too (stick till the end to know more!)

Queries about which SUV to buy across price segments dominated our inboxes this week. From which is the best SUV to buy for Rs 16 Lakh, choosing between the Ford Endeavour and the MG Gloster, the Hyundai Creta or the Kia Seltos, the Mahindra XUV300 or the Tata Nexon, the Hyundai Venue or the Kia Sonet, Volkswagen Taigun, or something else, and enquiring about the Renault Triber and how good the Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo petrol is, we answer all.

Some interesting questions answered by Vikrant this week include finding out which is a better city-slicker when comparing the Toyota Innova Crysta and the MG Hector, if there are any 7/8-seater EVs on the horizon and which sedan one should choose between the Skoda Rapid and Hyundai Verna.

Skyrocketing fuel prices are forcing many to think about car choices and choose between petrol and diesel-powered cars more carefully - especially based on their monthly mileage. Some technical queries were also answered this week, including the usefulness of gearshift indicators.

Finally, Vikrant gave some useful tips on how to get into the best driving position for better control, highest visibility, and low chances of injury. All this and more in this week's video.