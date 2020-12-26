All About Cars - Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altroz, Nissan Magnite vs Honda Amaze, Sonet Petrol or Diesel

In this video, the 16th episode of the All About Cars show on the CarWale YouTube channel, Abhishek Nigam answers all your car buying and non car buying queries.

We begin with questions posted on the CarWale Facebook page / DMs, where we answer which paint option looks the best on the new Hyundai i20 , what to choose between the Petrol DCT and Diesel AT drivetrains of the Kia Sonet GTX Plus , choose between the Magnite , Amaze and Aura as the most spacious car with a parking camera and give details about the MG Hector Facelift launch. We also answer which is the most efficient, VFM, low maintenance car amongst the Hyundai i20, Skoda Rapid, Ford Figo, Ford Freestyle and the Ford EcoSport. We help someone choose between the Tata Altroz , Hyundai i20 and Tata Nexon as the most feature rich, durable and efficient car. We answer an interesting question - how do the base versions of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue compare and which is the most VFM? Should one for the Kia Seltos 1.4 T-GDI GT-Line variants? What should one choose between the diesel Hyundai Creta E, Ford EcoSport Titanium and Tata Nexon XZ and finally, which is the best automatic transmission type for diesel engines.

Our Instagram fans asked about the best SUV for Rs 12 Lakh, details of the upcoming Toyota Fortuner Facelift, details about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki compact-SUV, if the Tata Altroz would be fitted with the more powerful diesel engine from the Tata Nexon and what is the most comfortable daily driver for Rs 16 Lakh.

Vikrant Singh’s departure from the show has hit the interaction in the comments section of our previous video, but we soldier on. We answered questions regarding the best car for Rs 10 Lakh, why the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace makes a good case for those not looking at a hardcore off-roader family-SUV, if the Maruti Suzuki Swift DualJet will be launched anytime soon, what is better – the Volkswagen Polo or a Honda Jazz – for a beginner and which family-mover to choose – the Toyota Innova Crysta or the Kia Carnival.