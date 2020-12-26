CarWale
    Audi A4 Facelift to be launched in India on 5 January

    Audi A4 Facelift to be launched in India on 5 January

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    Audi A4 Facelift to be launched in India on 5 January

    - To be powered by a new 2.0-litre petrol engine

    - Bookings have opened for Rs 2 lakh

    Audi India has finally announced the launch date for its upcoming luxury sedan – the A4. The German car-maker will take the covers off the A4 on 5 January next year. The bookings for the facelift have already commenced for Rs 2 lakh at the brand’s official website and dealerships across the country.

    The A4 facelift has also entered the production line at the company’s plant at Aurangabad in Maharashtra. The upcoming sedan looks more sophisticated and cultured than the previous model. The front fascia is adorned by a single-frame grille, redesigned LED headlights and taillights, five-spoke alloy wheels and trapezoidal-shaped exhaust tailpipes. 

    The revamped cabin of the sedan is likely to feature horizontal air vents strip, 10.1-inch free-standing infotainment system with updated MMI system, dual-zone climate control, digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, and a host of safety tech. 

    The luxury sedan will also witness a new engine under the bonnet. Replacing the old 1.4-litre petrol motor will be a more powerful 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine developing 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. It will be paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with a front-wheel drive. A diesel option is unlike to be offered initially with the facelift version. The A4 will be the first product from Audi’s stable to be launched in 2021 with more models lined up for the remaining year. Interestingly, BMW has also announced the 3 Series Gran Limousine launch in the same month and Volvo will be introducing the S60 in March 2020. This makes the competition tricky for the senescent Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE.

