Ferrari Purosangue SUV spied testing

- The Purosangue will be the first SUV from Ferrari

- The model could be powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

Ferrari has begun testing the Purosangue SUV ahead of its debut that could take place sometime late next year. Spy images of the model’s test-mule shared on the web reveal a pre-production unit that was spotted on public roads.

As seen in the spy images, the Ferrari Purosangue is still far away from its unveiling, evident from the pre-production bits seen on the vehicle. The model is currently being tested on the GTC4 Lusso body. The first-ever SUV from the house of the Prancing Horse, the Purosangue, will rival the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the Bentley Bentayga.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the Ferrari Purosangue are unknown at the moment although the model is expected to source power from a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 motor that could produce north of 650bhp. Any sort of electrification cannot be ruled out at the moment either.

