What else can you buy for the price of the Renault Triber AMT?

May 19, 2020, 08:03 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
What else can you buy for the price of the Renault Triber AMT?

Introduction 

Renault has finally launched a two-pedal version of the Triber for the Indian car market. There are three variants with this setup and prices start at Rs 6.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Triber AMT or Easy-R as Renault has named their AMT technology was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and you can read about that here. The Triber AMT makes use of the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 72bhp/96Nm which can either be had with five-speed manual or five-speed AMT. 

Renault Triber RXL Easy-R (Rs 6.18 lakh)

This is the entry-level model for the Triber AMT range and is priced at Rs 6.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). For the price of this model you get the Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi, Ford Figo Trend petrol and the Honda Amaze petrol in the E variant. 

Renault Triber RXT Easy-R (Rs 6.68 lakh)

This is the mid-level variant for the Renault Triber and is the same as the RXT manual version in terms of features and design. The AMT powered model is priced Rs 44,000 more than MT version. At this price you get quite a few options both in terms of manual and automatic options. In terms of automatic cars you can have the Maruti Swift VXi AMT, Datsun Go Plus T (O) CVT, Tata Tigor XMA as well as the Tiago XZA Plus. On the manual side you get the Maruti Swift ZXi, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Magna, Ford Aspire in the Trend variant as well as the Hyundai Grand i10 Sportz. 

Renault Triber RXZ Easy-R (Rs 7.22 lakh)

This the top-of-the-line version of the Renault Triber and gets features like touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted audio controls, height adjustment for the driver, alloy wheels and projector headlamps. For the price of this model you get the Maruti Swift ZXi AMT, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Ford Figo Titanium Blu, Mahindra KUV100 NXT K8, Hyundai Aura S AMT and the Maruti Dzire VXi AGS. You can also have the Figo Titanium diesel as well as the Maruti Baleno Zeta. 

