Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • India-bound BMW 5 Series facelift to be revealed on 27 May

India-bound BMW 5 Series facelift to be revealed on 27 May

May 19, 2020, 08:45 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
130 Views
Write a comment
India-bound BMW 5 Series facelift to be revealed on 27 May

- To break cover in Korea first 

- Expected to arrive in India next year 

The BMW 5 Series facelift will officially make its global premiere on 27 May. It will debut through a digital reveal before going on sale in Korean market first. Along with the 5 Series sedan, the 6 Series GT will also break cover on the same occasion. 

 This would be the first major update for the pair since the introduction of their current generation model. We have already seen the leaked images of the updated mid-size executive sedan. The sleeker headlamps now get new L-shaped LED lighting signature while the taillamps get smoked finish and new internals. The grille is tweaked a bit but luckily it hasn’t grown in size. We could expect similar changes on the 6 GT as well. 

On the inside, the current cabin is sufficiently modern. But we do expect some more features from the 7 Series to trickle down in the pair as well. As for the powertrain, this being the facelift, the current lineup of petrol and diesel engine options will be carried forward without any changes. However there are rumours of a bigger, more powerful hybrid powertrain joining the lineup. This 45e plug-in hybrid will get a six-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor producing around 400bhp.  

Following the global debut on 27 May, we expect the update 5 Series and 6 Series GT to hit the global markets by the end of this year. Which means Indian-debut should happen sometime in 2021. Stay tuned on CarWale for more details.   

  • BMW
  • 5-series
  • BMW 5-Series
  • 5 Series Facelift
  • BMW 6 Series GT
  • 6 Series GT
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

BMW 5 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 65.9 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 70.54 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 64.08 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 65.83 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 66.39 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 61.53 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 66.94 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 61.68 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 62.51 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

181 Likes
22987 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

281 Likes
33674 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in