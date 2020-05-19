India-bound BMW 5 Series facelift to be revealed on 27 May

- To break cover in Korea first

- Expected to arrive in India next year

The BMW 5 Series facelift will officially make its global premiere on 27 May. It will debut through a digital reveal before going on sale in Korean market first. Along with the 5 Series sedan, the 6 Series GT will also break cover on the same occasion.

This would be the first major update for the pair since the introduction of their current generation model. We have already seen the leaked images of the updated mid-size executive sedan. The sleeker headlamps now get new L-shaped LED lighting signature while the taillamps get smoked finish and new internals. The grille is tweaked a bit but luckily it hasn’t grown in size. We could expect similar changes on the 6 GT as well.

On the inside, the current cabin is sufficiently modern. But we do expect some more features from the 7 Series to trickle down in the pair as well. As for the powertrain, this being the facelift, the current lineup of petrol and diesel engine options will be carried forward without any changes. However there are rumours of a bigger, more powerful hybrid powertrain joining the lineup. This 45e plug-in hybrid will get a six-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor producing around 400bhp.

Following the global debut on 27 May, we expect the update 5 Series and 6 Series GT to hit the global markets by the end of this year. Which means Indian-debut should happen sometime in 2021. Stay tuned on CarWale for more details.