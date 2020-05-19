Please Tell Us Your City

Ssangyong Tivoli facelift debuts with Mahindra’s 1.2L turbo-petrol motor

May 19, 2020, 11:30 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Ssangyong Tivoli facelift debuts with Mahindra's 1.2L turbo-petrol motor

Ssangyong has taken the curtains off the new Tivoli facelift in South Korea. In addition to the updated styling, the new Tivoli additionally gets a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor.

Mahindra XUV300 Interior

The new Ssangyong Tivoli features updated mechanicals in the form of a 1.2-litre TGDi direct-injection turbo-petrol motor. This is the Mahindra-sourced engine from the newly-developed mStallion family that debuted at the Auto Expo 2020. It makes 129bhp and 230Nm of peak torque. This motor will soon be offered in the Mahindra XUV300 Sports and in the Ford EcoSport as a replacement to the 1.0-litre EcoBoost motor.

Additionally, the Tivoli is also offered with a 1.5-litre TGDI petrol motor and a 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and an AISIN-sourced six-speed torque converter automatic.

Mahindra XUV300 Exterior

With this mid-life update, the Ssangyong Tivoli receives an updated face, replete with tweaked lamps, new bumpers, redesigned interiors and added equipment. The SUV features a new 10.25-inch full-digital instrument cluster and an upgraded infotainment system complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

