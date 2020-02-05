Renault Triber AMT unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

- 1.0-litre three-pot petrol engine producing 72bhp/96Nm mated to a five-speed automated manual

Renault has unveiled an automated manual transmission (AMT) version of its Triber mini-MPV at the Auto Expo 2020. This is the first major upgrade for the vehicle since it was launched in August of last year. Interestingly, the vehicle will be available in the RXZ variant and it is due for India launch in second quarter of 2020.

The engine is Renault’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol motor producing 72bhp and 96Nm of torque which is mated to a five-speed AMT sending power to the front wheels.

In terms of external appearance, the AMT gets the Easy-R tag which is Renault’s moniker for its AMT range. The cabin is the same as the MT version but with a different gear lever and slight modification to the instrument cluster due to the AT nature of the car.

It is expected to be launched later this year with a premium of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 over the standard MT versions. The Triber AMT is a rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT as well as the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS AMT.