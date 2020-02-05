Please Tell Us Your City

  Renault Triber AMT unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

Renault Triber AMT unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 08:31 AM IST by Desirazu Venkat
1964 Views
Be the first to comment
Renault Triber AMT unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

- 1.0-litre three-pot petrol engine producing 72bhp/96Nm mated to a five-speed automated manual

Renault has unveiled an automated manual transmission (AMT) version of its Triber mini-MPV at the Auto Expo 2020. This is the first major upgrade for the vehicle since it was launched in August of last year. Interestingly, the vehicle will be available in the RXZ variant and it is due for India launch in second quarter of 2020. 

The engine is Renault’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol motor producing 72bhp and 96Nm of torque which is mated to a five-speed AMT sending power to the front wheels. 

In terms of external appearance, the AMT gets the Easy-R tag which is  Renault’s moniker for its AMT range. The cabin is the same as the MT version but with a different gear lever and slight modification to the instrument cluster due to the AT nature of the car. 

It is expected to be launched later this year with a premium of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 over the standard MT versions. The Triber AMT is a rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT as well as the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS AMT.

Renault Triber Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.94 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.64 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.91 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.55 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.54 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.55 Lakhs onwards

