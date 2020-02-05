Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E previewed at the Auto Expo 2020

- Part of Maruti Suzuki's Mission Green Million

- Will spawn a new SUV from Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has taken the wraps off the Futuro-E concept at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 as a part of the Mission Green Million plans. The Futuro-E is a coupe SUV that previews a future mid-size SUV, which will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

The Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E is a design study that incorporates the butch looks of an SUV and the sleek sloping lines of a coupe. It gets sharp LED DRLs that extend towards the center of the grille, while the massive wheel arches add some machismo to it. Towards the rear, the dramatically sloping roofline and the wraparound taillights bring out the characteristic coupe design of the SUV.

Like its exteriors, the interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E are futuristic as well, with minimalism and intelligence at the core of its design. The concept features flexible swivel travel seats and a futuristic centre console with multiple screens that offers a wide sweeping HMI (Human Machine Interface) to access all vehicle related information. The cabin comes with a dual-tone blue and ivory trim that accentuates the floating concept of the interior.

Maruti Suzuki hasn’t revealed the technical specifications of the Futuro-E. However, considering this would be Maruti Suzuki’s answer to the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta, we can expect it to be offered with a range of petrol and diesel engines. And a possibility of an electric powertrain cannot be ruled out.