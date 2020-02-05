Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E previewed at the Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E previewed at the Auto Expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 08:25 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
1748 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E previewed at the Auto Expo 2020

- Part of Maruti Suzuki's Mission Green Million

- Will spawn a new SUV from Maruti Suzuki 

Maruti Suzuki has taken the wraps off the Futuro-E concept at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 as a part of the Mission Green Million plans. The Futuro-E is a coupe SUV that previews a future mid-size SUV, which will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E Exterior

The Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E is a design study that incorporates the butch looks of an SUV and the sleek sloping lines of a coupe. It gets sharp LED DRLs that extend towards the center of the grille, while the massive wheel arches add some machismo to it. Towards the rear, the dramatically sloping roofline and the wraparound taillights bring out the characteristic coupe design of the SUV.

Like its exteriors, the interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E are futuristic as well, with minimalism and intelligence at the core of its design. The concept features flexible swivel travel seats and a futuristic centre console with multiple screens that offers a wide sweeping HMI (Human Machine Interface) to access all vehicle related information. The cabin comes with a dual-tone blue and ivory trim that accentuates the floating concept of the interior.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E Exterior

Maruti Suzuki hasn’t revealed the technical specifications of the Futuro-E. However, considering this would be Maruti Suzuki’s answer to the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta, we can expect it to be offered with a range of petrol and diesel engines. And a possibility of an electric powertrain cannot be ruled out.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Futuro-E
  • Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

222 Likes
171497 Views

Maruti Suzuki Concept Futuro-e Explained Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Concept Futuro-e Explained Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki has showcased the Concept Futuro-e a ...

22 Likes
2525 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

6th Feb 2020

8L - ₹ 11L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

7th Feb 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in