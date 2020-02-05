Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia QYI Concept to be called Sonet

Kia QYI Concept to be called Sonet

February 05, 2020, 08:34 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
518 Views
Be the first to comment
Kia QYI Concept to be called Sonet

Just moments away from the global unveil of Kia’s compact SUV, the QYI Concept, we have learnt that the upcoming vehicle will be called the Sonet. As seen in images, the vehicle features Kia’s signature tiger nose grille complemented by projector headlamps. 

Although engine options are not known for now, it is believed that the Sonet will get two petrol and a diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre petrol will produce 81bhp of power and 114Nm of torque, while the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is expected to generate 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The diesel version is expected to get a detuned version of the 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Seltos

The vehicle is expected to get modern features like touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, sunroof, UVO connected car tech, wireless phone charge, climate control, oush button start and more.

  • Kia
  • QYI
  • Kia QYI
  • Kia Sonet
  • Sonet
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

729 Likes
343924 Views

Kia Carnival Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia Carnival Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia is bringing its second product and the new fla ...

190 Likes
44192 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Kia CarnivalKia Carnival

5th Feb 2020

25L - ₹ 27L
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

6th Feb 2020

8L - ₹ 11L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

7th Feb 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

Feb 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Skoda Octavia RS 245Skoda Octavia RS 245

Feb 2020

30L - ₹ 35L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in