Kia QYI Concept to be called Sonet

Just moments away from the global unveil of Kia’s compact SUV, the QYI Concept, we have learnt that the upcoming vehicle will be called the Sonet. As seen in images, the vehicle features Kia’s signature tiger nose grille complemented by projector headlamps.

Although engine options are not known for now, it is believed that the Sonet will get two petrol and a diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre petrol will produce 81bhp of power and 114Nm of torque, while the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is expected to generate 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The diesel version is expected to get a detuned version of the 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Seltos.

The vehicle is expected to get modern features like touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, sunroof, UVO connected car tech, wireless phone charge, climate control, oush button start and more.