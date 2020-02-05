Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol hybrid debuts at Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol hybrid debuts at Auto Expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 08:38 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
22062 Views
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol hybrid debuts at Auto Expo 2020

- S-Cross petrol will be launched in March 2020

- Is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor

- Gets a four-speed torque converter as option

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Engine Bay

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol hybrid has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The S-Cross petrol hybrid is expected to be launched in India in the weeks to come. With the introduction of the petrol version, Maruti Suzuki has also announced the discontinuation of the S-Cross diesel in India.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Exterior

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol motor that develops 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque, and comes with Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid. This dual-battery mild-hybrid system comes with an integrated starter generator. Transmission duties are shouldered by a five-speed manual gearbox and aiding the convenience is a four-speed torque converter automatic.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Interior

Besides the mechanical changes, the S-Cross doesn't get any other updates. That said, it does get a colour MID, which is similar to the one found on the new Ertiga, Ciaz and the Baleno. Apart from the S-Cross petrol, Maruti Suzuki has also revealed the Futuro-E coupe SUV concept and the Swift Hybrid.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Exterior
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • S-Cross
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.36 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.86 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.03 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 10.38 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.57 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.71 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 10.35 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.61 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.8 Lakhs onwards

