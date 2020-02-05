Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol hybrid debuts at Auto Expo 2020

- S-Cross petrol will be launched in March 2020

- Is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor

- Gets a four-speed torque converter as option

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol hybrid has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The S-Cross petrol hybrid is expected to be launched in India in the weeks to come. With the introduction of the petrol version, Maruti Suzuki has also announced the discontinuation of the S-Cross diesel in India.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol motor that develops 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque, and comes with Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid. This dual-battery mild-hybrid system comes with an integrated starter generator. Transmission duties are shouldered by a five-speed manual gearbox and aiding the convenience is a four-speed torque converter automatic.

Besides the mechanical changes, the S-Cross doesn't get any other updates. That said, it does get a colour MID, which is similar to the one found on the new Ertiga, Ciaz and the Baleno. Apart from the S-Cross petrol, Maruti Suzuki has also revealed the Futuro-E coupe SUV concept and the Swift Hybrid.