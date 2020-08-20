CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser leaked ahead of the commencement of bookings

    Toyota Urban Cruiser leaked ahead of the commencement of bookings

    Desirazu Venkat

    Toyota Urban Cruiser leaked ahead of the commencement of bookings

    -Rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza under Suzuki-Toyota JV

    -1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission

    Images of the Toyota Urban Cruiser have been leaked ahead of the commencement of bookings on August 22. This is the second vehicle under the Suzuki-Toyota JV and will eventually be produced at Toyota’s factory in Bidadi. 

    The leaked images reveal the silhouette of the Vitara Brezza but with a redesigned face more in line with the Toyota Fortuner giving the sub-four-metre vehicle a muscular appearance. Other than this the design remains unchanged from the Vitara Brezza.   

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Front Row Seats

    The interior design too has been carried over but the all-black cabin has been replaced with a chocolate brown shade. The feature list will include climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, button start, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control and rain-sensing wipers. It will also get touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay system. 

    The only engine on offer for the Urban Cruiser will be the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre K-series unit producing 103bhp/138Nm with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. It will be offered in six monotone shades and three dual-tone shades. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Rear view

    Bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser will commence on August 22 with a launch expected to take place on September 22. It will rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300 and of course the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

    Source: Rushlane

