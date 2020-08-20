Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV production commences in Zwickau

- To be launched with a rear-wheel-drive

- Global premiere by end of September

Volkswagen has started production of its all-electric SUV the ID.4 in Zwickau. The production version of the electric SUV is due for global premiere by the end of September. The ID.4 is based on Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB). This is an all-electric platform that maximizes the opportunities offered by e-mobility. With its low drag coefficient of 0.28 and scalable battery system, the ID.4 can reportedly offer a driving range of over 500 kilometers (to WLTP).

The SUV will initially be launched with rear-wheel drive, while an electric all-wheel-drive version will be introduced at a later date. The high-voltage battery is positioned in the sandwich-design underbody to create an optimum, low centre of gravity in terms of driving dynamics, along with well-balanced axle load distribution. Like all models based on the new modular electric drive matrix (MEB), the ID.4 will be very spacious thanks to its compact electric drive technology. The cockpit of the zero-emission SUV is clearly structured and consistently digitalised; operation is largely via touch surfaces and intuitive voice control.

In terms of dimensions, the vehicle will measure 4,592mm in length, width of 1,852mm and height of 1,629mm. The upcoming vehicle will have a wheelbase of 2,765mm. Mechanically, the ID.4 will be powered by a rear-mounted electric motor. This electric rear-wheel-drive motor generates 200bhp and 310Nm of torque. The company is also likely to introduce an all-wheel drive version with a front mounted electric motor. With a dual-motor setup the vehicle will produce 302bhp and 450Nm of torque. It is believed that the ID.4 will be offered with a range of different battery options, including the 83kWh unit which is expected to offer a driving range of 500kms. The vehicle will also get a fast charging option what will offer 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.