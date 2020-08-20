CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Datsun car discounts in August; announces benefits of up to Rs 55,000

    Datsun car discounts in August; announces benefits of up to Rs 55,000

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    575 Views
    Datsun car discounts in August; announces benefits of up to Rs 55,000

    - Benefits available on Redigo, Go and the Go Plus

    - Offers applicable till 31 August 2020 

    In an effort to boost car sales in August, Datsun is offering attractive benefits on the Redigo, GO and the GO Plus. All the models are powered by BS6-compliant petrol engine options. The benefits may vary across variants and cities, therefore interested customers may reach out to the nearest dealership. Read below to learn more about the offers. 

    Back in May, Datsun launched the Redigo facelift in India with fresh styling elements and BS6 compliant 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engine options. The Redigo hatchback attracts benefits of up to Rs 30,000. This includes exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,000, loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000, Pillars of India or medical professional discount of up to Rs 5,000 and 7.99 per cent rate of interest from Nissan/Datsun finance only and is applicable for defined loan amount and tenure. 

    The Datsun GO hatchback attracts the maximum benefit of up to Rs 55,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange benefit of Rs 20,000, loyalty offer of Rs 10,000 and Pillars of India or medical professional discount of up to Rs 5,000.

    The seven-seater Datsun Go Plus attracts maximum benefits of up to Rs 50,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange benefit of Rs 20,000, loyalty offer of Rs 10,000 and Pillars of India or medical professional discount of up to Rs 5,000.

    Additionally, Datsun customers taking a test drive and providing feedback in August stand a chance to win 100 per cent cashback. The benefits are applicable for cars sold till 31 August, 2020.

    • Datsun
    • Datsun GO
    • GO
    • Redi GO
    • Datsun Redi GO
    • GO+
    • Datsun GO+
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Datsun redi-GO Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 3.37 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 3.47 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 3.19 Lakh
    Pune₹ 3.37 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 3.45 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 3.33 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 3.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 3.23 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 3.21 Lakh
    • datsun-cars
    • other brands
    Datsun redi-GO

    Datsun redi-GO

    ₹ 2.83 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Datsun-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 8.50 - 11.50 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 22nd August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars