Datsun car discounts in August; announces benefits of up to Rs 55,000

- Benefits available on Redigo, Go and the Go Plus

- Offers applicable till 31 August 2020

In an effort to boost car sales in August, Datsun is offering attractive benefits on the Redigo, GO and the GO Plus. All the models are powered by BS6-compliant petrol engine options. The benefits may vary across variants and cities, therefore interested customers may reach out to the nearest dealership. Read below to learn more about the offers.

Back in May, Datsun launched the Redigo facelift in India with fresh styling elements and BS6 compliant 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engine options. The Redigo hatchback attracts benefits of up to Rs 30,000. This includes exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,000, loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000, Pillars of India or medical professional discount of up to Rs 5,000 and 7.99 per cent rate of interest from Nissan/Datsun finance only and is applicable for defined loan amount and tenure.

The Datsun GO hatchback attracts the maximum benefit of up to Rs 55,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange benefit of Rs 20,000, loyalty offer of Rs 10,000 and Pillars of India or medical professional discount of up to Rs 5,000.

The seven-seater Datsun Go Plus attracts maximum benefits of up to Rs 50,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange benefit of Rs 20,000, loyalty offer of Rs 10,000 and Pillars of India or medical professional discount of up to Rs 5,000.

Additionally, Datsun customers taking a test drive and providing feedback in August stand a chance to win 100 per cent cashback. The benefits are applicable for cars sold till 31 August, 2020.