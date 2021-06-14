CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Nissan and Datsun models introduced in Canteen Stores Departments (CSD)

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    141 Views
    Nissan and Datsun models introduced in Canteen Stores Departments (CSD)

    - The Nissan Magnite and Kicks are now available via CSD

    - The Dastun range includes the Go, Go Plus, and the Redi-Go

    Nissan India announces the availability of its entire range of Nissan and Datsun products in Canteen Store Departments (CSD). Defense personnel can now avail all CSD-approved discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country.

    Under the Nissan range, the company is offering the Magnite, which is priced between Rs 4.82 lakh and Rs 8.20 lakh for the XE MT variant and XV Premium Turbo CVT variant, respectively. Also on offer is the Kicks, priced between Rs 8.80 lakh for the 1.5 XV variant, to Rs 12.83 lakh for the XV Premium 1.3 Turbo CVT variant.

    The Datsun range of offerings under the CSD includes the Go, which is available in two variants, T and T CVT, priced at Rs 4.83 lakh and 5.33 lakh, respectively. Go Plus is offered in two variants including T and T CVT, priced at Rs 5.05 lakh and Rs 5.76 lakh, respectively. The Datsun Redi-Go for the CSD is priced between Rs 3.28 lakh for the A variant to Rs 4.18 lakh for the T(O) 1.0L AMT variant.

    Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan is honored to serve our brave defense personnel and is delighted to bring the entire range of Nissan and Datsun products along with the newly launched game changer in the SUV segment, the all-new Nissan Magnite, at the highest value proposition.”

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.59 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA - Engine, transmission and specs described

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    McLaren GT

    McLaren GT

    ₹ 3.72 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    ₹ 1.40 - 2.80 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 17th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.59 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.66 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.16 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.58 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.22 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.52 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.25 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.33 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan and Datsun models introduced in Canteen Stores Departments (CSD)