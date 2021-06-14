Nissan and Datsun models introduced in Canteen Stores Departments (CSD)

- The Nissan Magnite and Kicks are now available via CSD

- The Dastun range includes the Go, Go Plus, and the Redi-Go

Nissan India announces the availability of its entire range of Nissan and Datsun products in Canteen Store Departments (CSD). Defense personnel can now avail all CSD-approved discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country.

Under the Nissan range, the company is offering the Magnite, which is priced between Rs 4.82 lakh and Rs 8.20 lakh for the XE MT variant and XV Premium Turbo CVT variant, respectively. Also on offer is the Kicks, priced between Rs 8.80 lakh for the 1.5 XV variant, to Rs 12.83 lakh for the XV Premium 1.3 Turbo CVT variant.

The Datsun range of offerings under the CSD includes the Go, which is available in two variants, T and T CVT, priced at Rs 4.83 lakh and 5.33 lakh, respectively. Go Plus is offered in two variants including T and T CVT, priced at Rs 5.05 lakh and Rs 5.76 lakh, respectively. The Datsun Redi-Go for the CSD is priced between Rs 3.28 lakh for the A variant to Rs 4.18 lakh for the T(O) 1.0L AMT variant.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan is honored to serve our brave defense personnel and is delighted to bring the entire range of Nissan and Datsun products along with the newly launched game changer in the SUV segment, the all-new Nissan Magnite, at the highest value proposition.”