    Datsun cars attract discounts of up to Rs 40,000 in October 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Redi-GO available on subscription basis

    - Offers applicable till 31 October, 2021

    Datsun India has announced discount benefits on its entire range of models in the month of October 2021. These can be availed by the potential customers in the form of cash and exchange offers on the redi-Go, GO, and the GO+.

    For those who are planning to buy the redi-GO, the car can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. 

    The Datsun GO and GO+ are available for exchange and cash discount of Rs 20,000, each. Also, all the mentioned benefits are applicable only till 31 October, 2021. The offers may vary across variants and dealerships. Exchange benefits can be opted only at NIC-enabled showrooms.

    In other news, Datsun redi-Go is now available on a subscription basis with monthly plans starting at Rs 8,666. The service is currently available in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. To know more about it, click here.

    The redi-GO can be had with a choice of two petrol engines. The 0.8-litre develops 54bhp and 72Nm torque while the bigger 1.0-litre motor produces 67bhp and 91Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while a five-speed AMT is limited only with the 1.0-litre engine.

