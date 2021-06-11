CarWale
    Datsun announces discounts up to Rs 40,000 in June 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Datsun GO and GO+ being offered with discounts of up to Rs 40,000

    - redi-GO now offered on a subscription basis

    Datsun India has announced discount benefits on the entire range of models in the month of June. These can be availed by the potential customers in the form of cash and exchange offer on the redi-Go, GO, and the GO+.

    For those who are planning to buy the redi-GO, the car can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Customers making reservations for the budget hatchback online will get an additional booking bonus of Rs 5,000. 

    The Datsun GO and GO+ are available for an exchange and cash discount of Rs 20,000 each. Also, all the mentioned benefits are applicable only till 30 June, 2021. The offers may vary across variants and dealerships. Exchange benefit can be opted only at NIC-enabled showrooms.

    Earlier this week, the company also launched the subscription plans for the redi-GO. The hatchback can now be subscribed in the cities of Delhi NCR, Chennai, and Hyderabad for a monthly fee starting at Rs 8,666. To know the variant and city-wise costs of subscription, click here.

    The redi-GO can be had with a choice of two petrol engines. The 0.8-litre develops 54bhp and 72Nm torque while the bigger 1.0-litre motor produces 67bhp and 91Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while a five-speed AMT is limited only with the 1.0-litre engine.

