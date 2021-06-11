CarWale
    New Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched in India on 17 June

    Nikhil Puthran

    - New S-Class is believed to be bigger and feature-rich as compared to its predecessor 

    - The new model has been voted as the 2021 World Luxury Car of the Year 

    Back in September 2020, Mercedes-Benz revealed the seven-generation of the S-Class, codenamed W223. This time around, the company has announced its plans to launch the new S-Class in India on 17 June, 2021. The upcoming flagship sedan from Mercedes-Benz is now bigger and feature-rich as compared to the outgoing model. 

    The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is expected to be offered in two options – S500 and the S580. The S500 is expected to be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine with integrated 48V mild-hybrid motor to generate 430bhp and 530Nm of torque. On the other hand, the S580 trim with a twin-turbo V8 engine to generate 470bhp and 700Nm of torque. Both the engines will come mated to the latest nine-speed automatic transmission. 

    Visually, the vehicle features redesigned headlamps, sleek wedge-shaped tail lamps and a familiar long profile with strong road presence. The vehicle will ride on 21-inch wheels that further accentuates the imposing stance. As for the interior, the flagship sedan will offer five screens along with the latest MBUX. Some of the other standard feature highlights will include quilted leather upholstery, ambient lighting, wooden veneers, brushed metal inserts and fibre optic lighting around the cabin.

    More details about the new S-Class will be known post its official India launch on 17 June, 2021.

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class
    ₹ 1.40 - 2.80 Crore
    Estimated Price
