    Datsun India announces discounts up to Rs 40,000 on GO, GO+, and redi-G0 in July 2021

    Jay Shah

    - All offers valid till 30 July, 2021

    - Datsun redi-GO now available on subscription basis

    Datsun India has rolled out attractive discounts on its entire range of models for July 2021. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate advantages. 

    The Datsun GO and GO+ are available this month for a cash and exchange discount of Rs 20,000, each. The exchange benefit can be opted only at NIC-enabled showrooms and may vary across variants and locations. 

    The budget hatchback redi-GO is also up for grabs this month with attractive offers. The cash discount applicable is Rs 20,000 while the exchange bonus stands at Rs 15,000. Customers booking the car on the brand’s online platform are eligible for an additional bonus of Rs 5,000. Select corporates, government employees, doctors, and chartered accountants are entitled to a special discount of Rs 4,000. All the mentioned offers are valid till 30 July, 2021 and may vary across variants and dealerships.

    In another news, the company has introduced subscription plans for the redi-GO hatchback in three cities – Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai with monthly charges starting at Rs 8,666. To know the variant-wise subscription plans, click here. The redi-GO can be had with a choice of two petrol engines. The 0.8-litre develops 54bhp and 72Nm torque while the bigger 1.0-litre motor produces 67bhp and 91Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while a five-speed AMT is limited only with the 1.0-litre engine.

    Datsun GO+
