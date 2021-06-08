CarWale
    Nissan India announces subscription plans for Nissan and Datsun brands

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Nikhil Puthran

    - Nissan partners with ORIX for lucrative subscription plans

    - Subscription plans available for Nissan Magnite, Nissan Kicks, and Datsun Redigo

    - Subscription option to start with three cities Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai

    Nissan India has partnered with ORIX to introduce the ‘Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan’ in the country. Customers can now own the Nissan Magnite, Nissan Kicks, or the Datsun Redigo with minimum liability. The company has introduced a unique subscription plan, wherein the customers can choose between ‘White plate’ and ‘Buy Back option’ with transparency of no hidden cost. The customer is required to pay a nominal refundable security deposit at the start of the subscription plan and subsequently pay a fixed monthly fee, which is determined on the basis of the subscription tenure. 

    Nissan’s new subscription plan comes with zero down payment, zero service costs, and zero insurance costs. Moreover, it also covers vehicle insurance, registration fee, road tax, RTO expenses and all maintenance costs including scheduled and unscheduled repairs, tyre and battery replacement, 24x7 roadside assistance, and the cost of paperwork. The programme will be introduced in a phased manner, starting with the three cities including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The model-wise monthly subscription plans are follows –

    Nissan

    Magnite XV MT – Rs 17,999

    Magnite XV Premium MT – Rs 19,999

    Magnite XV Turbo MT – Rs 20,999

    Magnite XV Premium Turbo MT – Rs 23,299

    Magnite XV Turbo CVT – Rs 23,449

    Magnite XV Premium Turbo CVT – Rs 25,299

    Kicks XV 1.5 – Rs 23,999

    Kicks XV 1.3 Turbo – Rs 25,999

    Kicks XV Premium 1.3 Turbo – Rs 26,999

    Kicks XV 1.3 Turbo CVT – Rs 29,999

    Kicks XV Premium (O) Dualtone 1.3 Turbo – Rs 30,499

    Datsun 

    Redigo A – Rs 8,999

    Redigo T (O) 0.8L – Rs 9,999

    Redigo T (O) 1.0L – Rs 10,499

    Redigo T (O) 1.0L AMT – Rs 10,999

