Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India at Rs 3.54 crore

- The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder was unveiled in May last year

- The model joins the Huracan line-up that includes the Evo Coupe, Evo Sypder, and the Evo RWD Coupe

Italian marquee Lamborghini has launched the new Huracan Evo RWD Spyder in the country with a price tag of Rs 3.54 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India). The model joins the line-up of the V10 sports car that previously included the Evo Coupe, Evo Sypder, and the Evo RWD Coupe.

The two most significant features that differentiate the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder from its Coupe sibling are the model’s soft-top and the rear-wheel-drive layout. The Coupe version is available exclusively in the all-wheel-drive format. Coming to the soft-top, it can be raised or lowered in 17 seconds, up to speeds of 50kmph.

Coming to performance numbers, the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder is powered by a 5.2-litre NA V10 engine that produces 601bhp and 560Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit, all that power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels. The model can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds, up to a top speed of 350kmph.

Visual highlights of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder include an electrically operated rear window that also doubles up as a windshield. This feature can be used irrespective of whether the top is up or down. Elsewhere, the model receives design tweaks in the form of a new front splitter with vertical fins, a gloss black bumper, larger air intakes, and a new rear diffuser. Inside, the model gets features such as twin buttresses that are claimed to increase aerodynamic efficiency, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice recognition and Apple CarPlay.