    Datsun cars offered with discounts up to Rs 40,000 in December 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    537 Views
    Datsun cars offered with discounts up to Rs 40,000 in December 2021

    - Datsun GO and GO+ duo get the highest discount

    - Datsun cars available on subscription basis

    Datsun India has announced discount benefits on the entire range of models for December 2021. These can be availed by the potential customers in the form of cash discount and exchange offer on the redi-Go, GO, and the GO+.

    Datsun GO Left Front Three Quarter

    The Datsun GO and GO+ are available for an exchange and cash discount of Rs 20,000 each. The offers may vary across variants and dealerships. Exchange benefits can be opted only at NIC-enabled showrooms. 

    Datsun GO Right Front Three Quarter

    For those who are planning to buy the redi-GO, the car can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Customers making reservations for the budget hatchback online will get an additional booking bonus of Rs 5,000.

    All the mentioned benefits are applicable only till 31 December, 2021. Datsun cars are also available on a subscription basis in Delhi NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Bangalore with plans starting from Rs 8,666. For more information on the subscription plans, click here.

    Datsun GO+ Image
    Datsun GO+
    ₹ 4.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
