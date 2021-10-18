Kia upcoming MPV spied testing again; to get an electric sunroof

- To get an electric sunroof

- Likely to be launched in early 2022

Within a span of just two years, Kia India has managed to cement its position in the Indian automotive market. Presently, the carmaker has three models – Sonet, Seltos, and the Carnival in its lineup and it is working on adding a fourth model to the tribe that will be a three-row MPV.

Spied testing for the second time on Indian roads, the upcoming MPV is likely to draw the styling cues from its SUV siblings with the usefulness of a third row. While the front and rear of the test mules appear to be heavily draped, the prototype gives out some elements like the horizontal headlamp integrated daytime running lights, an upright stance, dual-tone alloy wheels, plastic cladding around the wheel arches, roof rails, and an electric sunroof.

However, the posterior remains cloaked and one can only spot the low-mounted number plate recess and a stop lamp. The upcoming MPV is likely to offer six as well as seven-seat layouts. Also, being a Kia, it is expected to be feature-laden with modern tech and passive safety features.

There is no official confirmation on the powertrain options. However, the codenamed KY will mostly be offered with both petrol as well as diesel engines. The Kia MPV will lock horns against the Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta, and also the Hyundai Alcazar.

