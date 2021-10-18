New Tata Punch fuel efficiency details revealed

- Introductory prices for the 2021 Tata Punch start at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

- The model is powered by an 84bhp, 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine with MT and AMT gearbox options

Tata Motors launched the Punch micro-SUV in India earlier today, with introductory prices starting at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). To know the variant-wise prices of the model, click here. Bookings for the Punch commenced in October 2021 for an amount of Rs 21,000.

The new Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. These variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 18.97kmpl and 18.82kmpl, respectively. We have driven the Punch and you can read our review here.

The Tata Punch is available in four variants that include Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative, the variant-wise feature list of which can be read here. Customers can choose from seven colours such as Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange, Meteor Bronze, Tornado Blue, and Calypso Red.

A few notable feature highlights of the Tata Punch include a split headlamp design, LED DRLs a single slat grille, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, LED tail lights, roof rails, reverse parking camera, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, drive modes (City and Eco), and an engine start-stop button.