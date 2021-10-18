Tata Punch launched in India; prices start at Rs 5.49 lakh

- Bookings for the Punch micro-SUV are open for an amount of Rs 21,000

- The model is powered by an 84bhp, 1.2-litre, NA Revotron petrol engine

Tata Motors has officially introduced the Punch micro-SUV in the country, with prices starting at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). These prices will be valid up to 31 December 2021. Bookings for the model commenced earlier this month on the website as well as at all authorised dealerships for an amount of Rs 21,000.

In terms of design, the Tata Punch gets a split headlamp design, projector head lights, LED DRLs that double up as turn indicators, a thick, single-slat grille, fog lights, roof rails, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, LED tail lights, and 90-degree opening doors. The model is available with a single powertrain across four variants and seven colour options, details of which are available here.

Inside, the Tata Punch comes equipped with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic climate control, an engine start-stop button, digital-analogue instrument console, drive modes (City and Eco), steering-mounted controls, iRA technology, and a cooled glove-box. The model receives safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, speed alert system, seat-belt reminder, brake sway control, and a tyre puncture repair kit. The model scored a five-star rating in the NCAP crash test and you can read all about it here.

The Tata Punch is propelled by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated, Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is offered with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The carmaker is yet to announce the fuel efficiency figures for the model. We have driven the Punch, and you can read our review here.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tata Punch (ex-showroom, Delhi):

Punch Pure MT: Rs 5.49 lakh

Punch Adventure MT: Rs 6.39 lakh

Punch Adventure AMT: Rs 6.99 lakh

Punch Accomplished MT: Rs 7.29 lakh

Punch Accomplished AMT: Rs 7.89 lakh

Punch Creative MT: Rs 8.49 lakh

Punch Creative AMT: Rs 9.09 lakh