Top-three compact sedans sold in India in September 2021

The compact sedan segment is a popular choice among families that seek additional boot space and marginally better driving dynamics over the hatchbacks. However, the shortage of semiconductors has affected the demand and supply chain. Back in September, the compact hatchback segment had registered a massive 67 per cent drop in sales with 8,370-unit sales as compared to 25,231-unit sales in September 2020.

The top-three compact sedans sold in India last month are as follows –

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura has outsold the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Dzire in September 2021. Hyundai sold 2,862 units of the Aura last month as compared to 3,882 units sold in September 2020, thereby registering a 26 per cent drop in sales. The Aura recently received a new feature update. To learn more about it, click here.

The Hyundai Aura is offered with three engine options – two petrol and one diesel. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 81bhp/114Nm, while the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit generates 98bhp/172Nm. The bigger petrol engine can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission, while the turbo petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Interestingly, the vehicle is also available with a CNG option. The 1.2-litre diesel unit generates 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The diesel version is available in both five-speed manual transmission and AMT options.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The shortage of semiconductors has largely affected the sales for the country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki in September 2021. The Dzire compact sedan has witnessed a massive drop of 85 per cent in India last month, with 2,141-unit sales in September 2021 as compared to 13,988 sales in September last year. However, it is worth noting that despite a huge drop in sales, the Hyundai Aura has outsold the Maruti Suzuki Dzire by just 721 units.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-Series petrol engine that generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine can be had in both five-speed manual and AMT options.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze has missed the second rank by just 78 units. Japanese automaker Honda sold 2,063 units of the Amaze in September 2021 as compared to 5,416 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a 62 per cent drop in sales. Honda recently launched the Amaze facelift in the country with fresh cosmetic and feature updates.

2021 Honda Amaze is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine generates 88bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm of torque at 4,800rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre i-DTECH engine with a manual transmission generates 97bhp at 3,600rpm and 200Nm at 1,750rpm, while the CVT diesel variant generates 78bhp at 3,600rpm and 160Nm of torque at 1,750rpm.