CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    447 Views
    Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition - Now in pictures

    Kia Motors India is celebrating a year of the Sonet's launch, and hence, has revealed a special edition of the compact SUV. It gets cosmetic changes for some added appeal. Chances are you might get a deja vu feeling. Yes, and reasonably so, as these changes are similar to the Seltos Anniversary Edition that was launched a year ago. Here's a picture gallery of the Sonet Anniversary Edition.

    Front View

    As we would like to reiterate, the updates to the Anniversary Edition are purely cosmetic. So, the equipment list is unchanged from the standard Sonet HTX.

    Dashboard

    Prices start at Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom) as the mid-spec HTX variant of this Anniversary Edition is dearer by Rs 40,000. But you get cosmetic tweaks to distinguish it from the standard model.

    Grille

    Up front, the exclusive tiger-nose grille on this First Anniversary Edition features hot-stamped tangerine accents. It gives the SUV an undaunted outlook.

    Front View

    Yet, the beefier-looking skid plates on the front and rear bumpers remain to be the most distinctive update. There are new skid plates along the sides as well.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    This iteration of the Sonet is further complemented by tangerine/orange accents on the bumpers, sides, and centre wheel caps. It boasts of an exclusive Anniversary Edition badge as well.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    There are two engine options on offer, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel, same as the regular HTX variant. However, do note that the Sonet Anniversary Edition model is a limited-run one.

    Front View
    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition - Top 5 changes

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.31 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.76 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.64 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.55 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition - Now in pictures