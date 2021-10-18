Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition - Now in pictures

Kia Motors India is celebrating a year of the Sonet's launch, and hence, has revealed a special edition of the compact SUV. It gets cosmetic changes for some added appeal. Chances are you might get a deja vu feeling. Yes, and reasonably so, as these changes are similar to the Seltos Anniversary Edition that was launched a year ago. Here's a picture gallery of the Sonet Anniversary Edition.

As we would like to reiterate, the updates to the Anniversary Edition are purely cosmetic. So, the equipment list is unchanged from the standard Sonet HTX.

Prices start at Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom) as the mid-spec HTX variant of this Anniversary Edition is dearer by Rs 40,000. But you get cosmetic tweaks to distinguish it from the standard model.

Up front, the exclusive tiger-nose grille on this First Anniversary Edition features hot-stamped tangerine accents. It gives the SUV an undaunted outlook.

Yet, the beefier-looking skid plates on the front and rear bumpers remain to be the most distinctive update. There are new skid plates along the sides as well.

This iteration of the Sonet is further complemented by tangerine/orange accents on the bumpers, sides, and centre wheel caps. It boasts of an exclusive Anniversary Edition badge as well.

There are two engine options on offer, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel, same as the regular HTX variant. However, do note that the Sonet Anniversary Edition model is a limited-run one.