Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition - Top 5 changes

The Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition has gone on sale in India with the carmaker celebrating this compact SUV's successful run since its launch a year ago. Here are the top five highlights of this special edition that differentiate it from its standard variants.

1. Beefier looks

The design of this anniversary edition variant is inspired by Aurochs, a large wild Eurasian bull. So to impart the Sonet a more muscular demeanour, it gets Aurochs inspired front and rear skid plates. There's a different cladding on to the sides as well.

2. Tangerine/Orange accents

For added appeal, the Anniversary Edition is further complimented by tangerine/orange accents on the bumpers, along the doors, and even on the centre wheel caps.

3. Revised grille

The most distinctive change up front, along with the beefier looking skid plates, is the updated tiger nose grille. It also gets these tangerine/orange embellishments.

4. Anniversary edition emblem

Customers will also be able to flaunt their offbeat SUV, thanks to the Anniversary Edition emblem adding to its exclusivity.

5. Limited edition

Speaking of exclusivity, this Sonet Anniversary Edition will be sold only for a limited period. Also, it's being offered in only four exterior colours - Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver, and Glacier White Pearl.