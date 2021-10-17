CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition - Top 5 changes

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    544 Views
    Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition - Top 5 changes

    The Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition has gone on sale in India with the carmaker celebrating this compact SUV's successful run since its launch a year ago. Here are the top five highlights of this special edition that differentiate it from its standard variants.

    1. Beefier looks

    The design of this anniversary edition variant is inspired by Aurochs, a large wild Eurasian bull. So to impart the Sonet a more muscular demeanour, it gets Aurochs inspired front and rear skid plates. There's a different cladding on to the sides as well.

    2. Tangerine/Orange accents

    For added appeal, the Anniversary Edition is further complimented by tangerine/orange accents on the bumpers, along the doors, and even on the centre wheel caps.

    3. Revised grille

    The most distinctive change up front, along with the beefier looking skid plates, is the updated tiger nose grille. It also gets these tangerine/orange embellishments.

    4. Anniversary edition emblem

    Customers will also be able to flaunt their offbeat SUV, thanks to the Anniversary Edition emblem adding to its exclusivity.

    5. Limited edition

    Speaking of exclusivity, this Sonet Anniversary Edition will be sold only for a limited period. Also, it's being offered in only four exterior colours - Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver, and Glacier White Pearl.

    Left Rear Three Quarter
    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition - Now in pictures
     Next 
    Top-three compact SUVs sold in India in September 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.31 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.76 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.64 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.55 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition - Top 5 changes