Back in September, the compact SUV segment had been outsold by the mid-SUV segment for the first time in a while. The global shortage of semiconductors has significantly affected the sales among strong volume contributors such as the compact SUV segment and the hatchback segment. Back in September, the compact SUV segment registered 33,301-unit sales as compared to 41,277 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a 19 per cent drop in sales.

The top-three compact SUVs sold in India in September 2021 are as follows –

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is a popular choice among Indian customers. The Nexon sub-four meter SUV has registered 9,211-unit sales last month as compared to 6,007-unit sales in September 2020, thereby registering an impressive 53 per cent growth in sales. The significant rise in sales can also be attributed to the growing demand for the Nexon EV in the country. Moreover, the company had recently introduced the Dark edition version of Nexon in both petrol and diesel engine options, and the Nexon EV.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue has emerged as the second bestseller in the compact SUV segment despite of a six per cent drop in sales last month. Hyundai sold 7,924 units of the Venue in India in September 2021 as compared to 8,469 units sold in the September last year. The Venue is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel which generates 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi is the powerful one of the lot, with an output of 118bhp/172Nm torque. Alternatively, the customers can also opt for a 1.2-litre petrol engine which generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet was outsold by the Hyundai Venue in India last month. The Kia Sonet sales have dropped significantly, by 52 per cent in September 2021. The company sold 4,454 units of the Sonet in September 2021 as compared to 9,266-unit sales in the same period last year. The drop in sales is attributed to the shortage of semiconductors. To mark its first anniversary in the country, the company recently launched the Sonet Anniversary Edition in India. To learn more about it, click here.