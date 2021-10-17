Kia Sonet First Anniversary Edition launched: Top-feature highlights

Kia India recently celebrated Sonet’s first successful year in the country with the launch of the Sonet First Anniversary Edition. The vehicle has received a fresh set of cosmetic and feature highlights to distinguish it from the regular model. The Kia Sonet First Anniversary Edition has been introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Read below to learn more about the top feature highlights in the newly added variant in the Sonet lineup.

The Sonet Anniversary Edition gets Tangerine accents on Tiger Nose Grille. Additionally, the grille also features the ‘1st Anniversary Edition’ emblem to offer a celebratory touch to the Sonet.

The Aurochs front skid plate with Tangerine accents highlights the masculine character.

As for the sides, the Tangerine centre wheel caps enhance the sporty profile and distinguishes the First Anniversary Edition from the regular models.

Additionally, the sides also feature Aurochs side skid plates that are believed to add muscle and flamboyance to the flanks.

The rear section is highlighted by Aurochs rear skid plate with Tangerine accents to complete the overall sporty character.

The Sonet Anniversary is available in four exterior colour options – Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Steel Silver, and Gravity Grey.

As for the interior, the vehicle features a dual-tone black and beige theme.

Mechanically, the vehicle is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine can be had in either a six-speed iMT or seven-speed DCT unit to generate 117bhp and 172Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel unit generates 99bhp and 240Nm and can be paired either with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission (AT generates 113bhp/250Nm).