New Tata Punch prices to be announced tomorrow

- Bookings open for Rs 21,000

- Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

Earlier this month, Tata Motors took the sheets of its latest model – the Punch. The micro-SUV is aimed to take on the hatchbacks and a handful of budget compact SUVs. The bookings have also commenced for Rs 21,000. There are four variants on offer – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative, feature-wise details of which can be read here.

The Punch gets the high-rise SUV stance with generous plastic cladding all around the under body. The family split headlamp setup along with the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels look appealing. Then there’s the two-tone exterior colours, floating roof design, and the C-pillar integrated door handle. The Punch is offered in seven hues that include Tropical Mist, Tornado Blue, Calypso Red, Meteor Bronze, Atomic Orange, Daytona Grey, and Orcus White. We have driven the Tata Punch and you can read our detailed first-drive review here.

Inside, Tata Motors has given the Punch a dual-tone black and white dashboard. The white inserts on the central portion and the door pads make the cabin look roomier. Besides this, the Punch comes laden with a seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, a part-digital instrument cluster, a push start/stop button, automatic climate control, flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, auto-folding ORVMs, cruise control, and a cooled glovebox. On the safety front, Punch gets dual front airbags, a reverse parking camera, automatic headlamps, brake sway control, and ISOFIX child seat anchor points. The Punch was recently tested at GNCAP and emerged victorious with a five-star safety rating. To know more about it, click here.

Although the versatile ALFA architecture supports multiple powertrain options along with a possibility of a Punch EV in the future, the current ICE version is a petrol-only SUV. The Punch is powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine that dishes out 84bhp and 113N of torque and is linked to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

We expect the Punch to be priced from Rs 5 lakh onwards making it a strong rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.