    • Ceat Tyres partners with ReadyAssist for 24/7 roadside assistance

    Santosh Nair

    Santosh Nair

    - Starts for as low as Rs 200 for doorstep services with complimentary sanitisation of key areas

    - Roadside assistance service will be available in Bengaluru and Hyderabad initially 

    Ceat Tyres has partnered with ReadyAssist as part of their Road Side Assistance (RSA) program to offer 24/7 roadside services to its customers. 

    While the association is an addition to Ceat’s existing business model, the feature is an extension of the recently launched Ceat doorstep services wherein customers can avail of various services for their vehicles anytime, anywhere. 

    What’s more, the RSA program will start for as low as Rs 200 for a puncture repair at your doorstep with complimentary sanitisation of key touch-points of the vehicle for added safety of the customer.

    To begin with, Ceat’s roadside assistance service will be available in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It will soon expand across 20 cities in India within a month. The services provided will be puncture repair, battery jumpstart, key unlock assistance, minor on-spot repair, emergency fuel delivery, and towing.

    Commenting on the launch, Arnab Banerjee, COO, Ceat Tyres, said, “Staying closer to our objective of making commute easy and safe for our customers, we have further enriched our business model. While, we have always ensured that our customers get utmost care when they come to us, with the Road Side Assistance program, we can now go to our customers to provide them a range of services, wherever and whenever they are needed.”

    • roadside assistance
    • ceat tyres
    • ReadyAssist
