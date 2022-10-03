CarWale
    Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 1.85 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,397 Views
    Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 1.85 lakh

    - The price hike by Toyota ranges from Rs 11,000- Rs 1.85 lakh

    - The company could introduce the Glanza CNG in the coming weeks

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a price hike on select models in its product range. The price increase, which is valid with immediate effect, ranges from Rs 11,000 to Rs 1.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    The Toyota Vellfire, which is available in a single variant, has received the most significant price hike of Rs 1.85 lakh. The next in line is the Toyota Camry which has now become dearer by Rs 90,000 for the sole variant it is offered in.choice

    Then, the Toyota Fortuner has received an increase of Rs 19,000 to Rs 77,000, based on the choive of variant. Similarly, the Innova Crysta will now cost Rs 11,000 to Rs 23,000 more than the outgoing prices. In other news, Toyota introduced the Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV last month. Further, the carmaker could launch the CNG-powered Glanza in the coming weeks.

    Also read:

    Toyota Hyryder official deliveries begin

    Toyota Glanza CNG variants and specs leaked; to be launched soon?

    Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition – First Look

