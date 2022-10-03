First batch of Made-in-India Skoda Kushaq exported to global markets

- First consignment exported to Arab Gulf Cooperation countries

- Third model to be exported from the Skoda-Volkswagen group

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has widened its export portfolio with the addition of the Skoda Kushaq SUV. The first batch of the locally-built left-hand-drive Kushaq was dispatched to the Arab Gulf Cooperation countries (AGCC). After the Volkswagen Taigun and Volkswagen Virtus, the Kushaq is the third model to be exported from India.

This mid-size SUV from Skoda is available in Active, Ambition, Style, and Monte Carlo variants. The highlights of the Kushaq are LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, and a rear-view camera.

The Kushaq can be had in two petrol powertrains. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI engine that generates 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. The other is the more potent 1.5-litre TSI motor that puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DSG unit.

Commenting on the occasion, Piyush Arora, managing director, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “It’s a proud moment for the team in India as a Škoda model joins the group’s export line-up. The Škoda Kushaq is the third Made-in-India car to be exported this year and we are happy that the group’s endeavour to ‘Engineer cars in India to be Driven by the World’ is experiencing remarkable success. The market acceptance and success of all our exports highlight our global quality standards.”