Kia India sells 25,857 units in September 2022

- Kia recorded its highest ever sales in India last month

- Sonet sales grew by almost 110 per cent Y-o-Y

Kia India has revealed that it sold 25,857 units in September 2022, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 79 per cent. This also makes it the brand’s highest ever sales since its debut in the Indian market. With this, the Q3 sales of the company rose by 53 per cent Y-o-Y.

Coming to the model-wise sales, the Kia Seltos accounted for 11,000 units while the Sonet followed close by amassing a sale of 9,291 units. The Carens and Carnival accounted for a sale of 5,233 units and 333 units respectively.

Kia further added that the Y-o-Y sales of the Sonet increased by almost 110 per cent. In fact, the sales numbers achieved in CY21 were surpassed in nine months of CY22. Meanwhile, the Sonet X-Line was launched in India last month, with prices starting at Rs 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

