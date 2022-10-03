CarWale
    Citroen C3 prices revised

    Jay Shah

    523 Views
    - Top-spec Turbo Feel Dual-Tone Vibe Pack gets dearer by Rs 9,000

    - No revision in features

    Citroen India has levied its first price hike on the recently launched C3 hatchback. Launched in July 2022, the prices of the C3 have been increased by up to Rs 18,000. Available in two variants across two personalisation packs, the entry-level Citroen is offered in a total of six variants. 

    While the top-spec Turbo Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack variant gets costlier by Rs 9,000, the revision of prices for other variants ranges between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000. The Citroen C3 can be had in Live and Feel trims of which the latter can also be customised with a dual-tone paint scheme and Vibe customisation pack. 

    The feature highlights of the C3 hatchback include split headlamps, 15-inch wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel with mounted controls. 

    The Citroen C3 is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual unit and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual unit. The latter produces 109bhp and 190Nm of torque while the former produces 81bhp and 115Nm of peak torque.

