Toyota Hyryder official deliveries begin

- Available in mild and strong-hybrid powertrains

- Offered in four variants

Earlier this week, Toyota announced the prices of the Neodrive range of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The SUV is available at a starting price of Rs 10.48 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 18.99 lakh, (both prices, ex-showroom). Now, dealerships have commenced with the official deliveries of the hybrid SUV.

The talking point of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder are its mild and strong-hybrid powertrain options. The mild-hybrid is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 102bhp and 136.8nm of torque and is mated to five-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearboxes. Meanwhile, the strong-hybrid mill is a combination of 1.5-litre petrol, an electric motor, and a battery pack that work in tandem to produce 114bhp and 144Nm of peak torque. Further, the latter also claims a fuel efficiency of 27.97kmpl.

As for the features, the Hyryder is a well-equipped SUV and comes loaded with LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a digital driver’s display, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a heads-up display, ventilated front seats, and leatherette upholstery.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is an alternate to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.