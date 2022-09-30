CarWale
    Toyota Hyryder official deliveries begin

    Jay Shah

    472 Views
    Toyota Hyryder official deliveries begin

    - Available in mild and strong-hybrid powertrains

    - Offered in four variants 

    Earlier this week, Toyota announced the prices of the Neodrive range of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The SUV is available at a starting price of Rs 10.48 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 18.99 lakh, (both prices, ex-showroom). Now, dealerships have commenced with the official deliveries of the hybrid SUV. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Dashboard

    The talking point of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder are its mild and strong-hybrid powertrain options. The mild-hybrid is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 102bhp and 136.8nm of torque and is mated to five-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearboxes. Meanwhile, the strong-hybrid mill is a combination of 1.5-litre petrol, an electric motor, and a battery pack that work in tandem to produce 114bhp and 144Nm of peak torque. Further, the latter also claims a fuel efficiency of 27.97kmpl. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Left Rear Three Quarter

    As for the features, the Hyryder is a well-equipped SUV and comes loaded with LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a digital driver’s display, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a heads-up display, ventilated front seats, and leatherette upholstery. 

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is an alternate to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Six airbag mandate for cars delayed to October 2023

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.50 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.00 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.30 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.50 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.99 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.63 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.26 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.62 Lakh

