Top-five SUVs to be launched in India this year

In the last few years, we have witnessed significant growth in sales in the SUV segment. Most of the current breed of SUVs in the country are competitively priced and offer a wide range of convenience features. Additionally, a modern styling element and better road presence have helped the SUV emerge as a popular choice among buyers.

With just four months left in the current calendar year, the following are the top-five upcoming SUVs that will be introduced in the country soon.

Kia Seltos X-Line

Kia Seltos will soon get a new top-spec X-Line variant in the country. The SUV will be offered in a distinctive ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ colour option, along with first-in-segment 18-inch crystal-cut matte graphite alloy wheels. Additionally, to accentuate the sporty appeal the vehicle gets orange accents and gloss back inserts around the vehicle. As for the interior, it gets Indigo Pera leatherette upholstery. The vehicle is expected to be launched sometime soon in the country. To learn more about it, click here.

Volkswagen Taigun

German automaker, Volkswagen will launch the Taigun SUV in India on 23 September. The Taigun is based the new MQB-AO-IN platform and is also believed to be 30 per cent stiffer as compared to the previous platform. The premium SUV will be available in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI, three-cylinder engine produces 115bhp and 175Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The 1.5-litre TSI, four-cylinder petrol engine produces 150bhp and 250Nm torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. The SUV will also get a GT variant at the time of launch. To learn more about the key differences between the GT and the standard variant, click here.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch will be the latest entry-level SUV to be introduced in the country. The vehicle is based on the ALFA-ARC platform and is expected to be launched in the festive season. Mechanically, the vehicle will be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is mated to a five-speed manual and AMT unit. Currently, limited details are known about the upcoming Punch. To learn more about what we know so far, click here.

MG Astor

MG Astor is expected to be launched in India close to Diwali. At the time of launch, Astor will be the first model in its segment to offer Autonomous Level-2 technology and industry-first personal AI assistant. Interestingly, the personal AI assistant is capable of depicting human-like emotions, voices, and giving out detailed information via Wikipedia. To learn more about the technology that will be offered in the Astor, click here.

Force Gurkha

The BS6 Force Gurkha has been due for launch in India for quite some time now. Some of the distinctive exterior highlights include new headlamps with circular DRLs that compliment a single slat grille with a bold Force Motors logo. The SUV features masculine wheel cladding, black ORVMs, and a roof carrier, and fog lamps which further accentuate the rugged character. The SUV will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine which generates 89bhp. To learn more about the 2021 Force Gurkha, click here.