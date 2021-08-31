Honda Cars India and IndusInd Bank collaborate to offer personalised finance solutions

- Up to 100 per cent ex-showroom funding

- Offers applicable on purchase of Honda Amaze and City

Honda Cars India, in association with Induslnd Bank have introduced finance schemes for prospective new car buyers. The customers who are willing to purchase Honda Amaze and Honda City will be entitled to custom-built financing solutions such as low EMI, flexible term, up to 100 per cent ex-showroom funding, and special benefits for specific groups, like farmers.

The carmaker has stated that it forecasts positive demand in the coming festive period and has partnered with several financers like PSU banks, retail financers, and NBFCs to offer competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options especially for semi-urban and rural regions.

Recently, the carmaker launched the 2021 Honda Amaze at a starting price of Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed compact sedan has received cosmetic as well as feature upgrades and you can read all about it here.

Commenting on this partnership and roll out of special schemes, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Limited, said, “The partnership with IndusInd Bank is an extension of our efforts towards making personal mobility more accessible and affordable to diverse set of customers, both salaried and self-employed. We anticipate increased demand during the festive period, and with this partnership, we will be offering easy, hassle-free and personalised financing solutions designed to encourage the purchase and elevate car ownership experience.”