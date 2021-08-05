Volkswagen Taigun GT vs. standard variant – Key differences

- The TaigunGT variant was showcased with sporty highlights in March 2021

- The standard variant gets comparatively subtle cosmetic updates

- To be available in 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engine options

Back in March 2021, Volkswagen showcased the Taigun GT variant in the country. This time around, we have witnessed the standard variant ahead of its anticipated debut in near future. Variant-wise spec details are not known for now. The following are the key visual highlights that distinguish the GT variant from the standard variant.

As compared to the standard model, the GT variant gets dual-tone twin-spoke alloy wheels with red painted callipers as well as a GT badge on the grille, fender, and the boot. Additionally, the vehicle gets LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and static cornering lamps. The bottom half of the bumper gets black and grey elements along with an SUV bash plate to emphasise the SUV character. On the other hand, the standard Taigun appears to get subtle updates in the form of standard alloys with regular brake callipers. All variants are expected to get drum brakes as standard for the rear wheel.

In terms of dimensions, the Taigun measures 4,221mm in length, 1,760mm in width,1,612mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,651mm. The rear profile grabs attention with LED tail lamps that run across the boot line, a sporty spoiler with a high-mount stop lamp, and a shark fin antennae. Mechanically, the Taigun will be offered in two petrol engine options. The 1.0 TSI, three-cylinder engine produces 114bhp between 5,000-5,500rpm and 178Nm of torque between 1,750-4,500rpm. The smaller engine is available in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options. The 1.5-litre TSI, four-cylinder engine with six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG option generates 148bhp between 5,000-6,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,600-3,500rpm.

Back in March, Volkswagen did not reveal the interiors of the GT variant. This time around, we have the interior images for the standard model. Based on what can be seen, the Taigun will offer a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, and heptagon air vents on both ends of the dashboard.

The standard model will offer dual-tone seats and rear AC vents. The vehicle will get a 60:40 layout for the rear row and large boot space with a luggage lamp. Although details for the GT variant are not known, for now, it is expected to get automatic climate control, wireless charging, USB Type-C ports, and sporty upholstery highlights.

The Volkswagen Taigun is underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform which is specifically developed for the Indian market. In terms of safety, depending on the variant the Taigun will offer up to six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, hill hold control, ESC, rain and light sensors, and more.