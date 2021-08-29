CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Punch: What we know so far

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    21,503 Views
    Tata Punch: What we know so far

    - Smallest model in Tata’s SUV portfolio

    - Second model to be built on ALFA-ARC platform

    Earlier showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the HBX Concept, followed by the codename ‘Hornbill’, Tata Motors has revealed its entry-level SUV christened as the Punch. Aimed to be the most affordable model in the SUV lineup, the Punch is the carmaker’s key to the emerging micro SUV segment. Here we tell you everything we know about the Tata Punch. 

    After the Altroz premium hatchback, the Punch is the second model to be underpinned by the brand’s ALFA-ARC platform deriving its exterior design and styling from the elder siblings. The front fascia bears resemblance to the showcased model with a split headlamp setup. The front bumper is dominated by black plastic cladding with a rhombus pattern for the secondary grille paired with circular fog lamps. 

    Besides this, the Punch has a tall and upright stance giving it more SUV-ish appeal. It will be offered with a two-tone paint scheme with a floating roof design and C-pillar integrated rear door handles. At the side, the square wheel arches with more plastic cladding for the under body makes the Punch look more rugged. The posterior design is not yet disclosed by the carmaker. However, based on the revealed teaser, it is likely to have tail lamps with the signature tri-arrow design. 

    Talking about the powertrain options, the Punch is expected to be powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine linked to a five-speed manual and AMT unit. The Tata Punch will go up against the likes of the Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and the upcoming Hyundai Casper. We expect Tata Punch to be launched in the coming months with prices approximately between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, ex-showroom.

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    India-made Suzuki Swift scores zero stars in Latin NCAP
     Next 
    Spec comparison – Honda Amaze Vs Hyundai Aura

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Punch Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Tata Punch Left Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Punch Right Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Punch Exterior
    • Tata Punch Exterior
    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want
    youtube-icon

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

    ByCarWale Team09 Dec 2019
    492426 Views
    3507 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want
    youtube-icon

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

    ByCarWale Team09 Dec 2019
    492426 Views
    3507 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe