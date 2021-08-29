Tata Punch: What we know so far

- Smallest model in Tata’s SUV portfolio

- Second model to be built on ALFA-ARC platform

Earlier showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the HBX Concept, followed by the codename ‘Hornbill’, Tata Motors has revealed its entry-level SUV christened as the Punch. Aimed to be the most affordable model in the SUV lineup, the Punch is the carmaker’s key to the emerging micro SUV segment. Here we tell you everything we know about the Tata Punch.

After the Altroz premium hatchback, the Punch is the second model to be underpinned by the brand’s ALFA-ARC platform deriving its exterior design and styling from the elder siblings. The front fascia bears resemblance to the showcased model with a split headlamp setup. The front bumper is dominated by black plastic cladding with a rhombus pattern for the secondary grille paired with circular fog lamps.

Besides this, the Punch has a tall and upright stance giving it more SUV-ish appeal. It will be offered with a two-tone paint scheme with a floating roof design and C-pillar integrated rear door handles. At the side, the square wheel arches with more plastic cladding for the under body makes the Punch look more rugged. The posterior design is not yet disclosed by the carmaker. However, based on the revealed teaser, it is likely to have tail lamps with the signature tri-arrow design.

Talking about the powertrain options, the Punch is expected to be powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine linked to a five-speed manual and AMT unit. The Tata Punch will go up against the likes of the Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and the upcoming Hyundai Casper. We expect Tata Punch to be launched in the coming months with prices approximately between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, ex-showroom.