  • Nissan Magnite compact SUV concept: Exterior design highlights

Nissan Magnite compact SUV concept: Exterior design highlights

July 16, 2020, 11:38 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
230 Views
Nissan Magnite compact SUV concept: Exterior design highlights

Nissan today made the world premiere of the all-new Magnite compact SUV concept. The Magnite is a part of the Nissan NEXT plan in which the carmaker will introduce 12 new cars globally in the next 18 months. Developed specifically for emerging markets like India, the Nissan Magnite should entice buyers with its sharp styling. So, let’s take a closer look at its design highlights.

Sharp styling

Nissan Magnite Right Front Three Quarter

In line with Nissan’s new styling philosophy, the Magnite embraces edgy design elements. For instance, the LED headlamps look sharp and the detailing merges seamlessly with the boomerang-shaped daytime running lights. Additionally, the strong creases on the hood and tailgate and the sculpted bumpers add the much-needed brawn to the SUV.

Nissan Magnite left rear three quarter

Even the wraparound LED tail lamps lends a sporty appeal to the SUV. Sure, the chunky skid-plates and the oversized faux exhaust vents seem to be a bit overdone, but we expect the production version to be sober in design. Another interesting design element is the aerodynamically-recessed wing mirrors that let wind pass through it, which should curb the wind noise from filtering into the cabin.

Crossover silhouette

Nissan Magnite Left Side View

In a sea of boxier SUVs, Nissan has adopted a sporty crossover design philosophy, which involves angular lines and steeply-raked A- and C-pillars. The lack of outright butch appeal is compensated by chunky body claddings and the muscular haunches. The blacked-out roof and A- and B-pillars help break the monotony.

Chrome detailing

Nissan Magnite Front view

Indians love chrome highlights, and the Magnite Concept has it in spades. It gets copious amounts of chrome on the grille, bumpers, doors and even the door handles. Now, this may look a bit overdone on the concept, but the chrome detailing on the window beltline adds a neat touch to the SUV.

Modern touches

Nissan Magnite Front view

Being a late entrant into the highly-competitive compact SUV segment, we expect Nissan to come with all guns blazing with the Magnite. And a testimony to this fact is that the concept is equipped with LED head and tail lamps and dual-tone machined alloys. What’s more, Nissan has confirmed that the production-spec Magnite will feature an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display and cruise control system.

The Nissan Magnite is expected to go on sale in India in early 2021. It will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol motor that will be available in naturally-aspirated and turbocharged guises. The former is expected to be offered with an AMT, while the latter is likely to be paired to a CVT. The Magnite will primarily rival the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Besides, it will also rival the upcoming Renault Kiger and the Kia Sonet.

