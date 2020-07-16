Nissan sub-four metre SUV Magnite concept unveiled

- Nissan Magnite sub-four metre SUV will be launched in FY2020

- The model will feature an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control

Nissan India has revealed the concept version of its B-SUV, christened as the Magnite concept. The sub-four metre SUV will be launched in the country in FY2020.

On the outside, the Nissan Magnite concept sub-four metre SUV features a large grille with a chrome surround and red highlight, LED headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs mounted on the front bumper, faux skid plates with silver inserts, chunky wheel arches, alloy wheels, dual-tone rear bumper, LED tail lights, integrated spoiler, silver roof rails, chrome door handles and blacked-out elements including the roof, B-pillar and ORVMs.

Details regarding the interior of the new Nissan Magnite concept remain unknown at the moment although the company has revealed that the model will receive an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control.

Powertrain options on the upcoming sub-four metre SUV Nissan Magnite concept could include a 72bhp 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 95bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. A five-speed manual transmission is expected to be offered as standard while an AMT unit and CVT unit could be offered as an option on the NA motor and turbo-petrol mill respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh, Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Nissan Magnite is an evolutionary leap in Nissan’s global SUV DNA. With cutting-edge technology on board, it will be a game-changer in its segment. A bold offering in the sub-four metre category, we are confident that Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment for the industry. The Nissan Magnite is made on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ and has been designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian customers.”