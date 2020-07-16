Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan sub-four metre SUV Magnite concept unveiled

Nissan sub-four metre SUV Magnite concept unveiled

July 16, 2020, 01:57 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1245 Views
Write a comment
Nissan sub-four metre SUV Magnite concept unveiled

- Nissan Magnite sub-four metre SUV will be launched in FY2020

- The model will feature an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control

Nissan India has revealed the concept version of its B-SUV, christened as the Magnite concept. The sub-four metre SUV will be launched in the country in FY2020.

On the outside, the Nissan Magnite concept sub-four metre SUV features a large grille with a chrome surround and red highlight, LED headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs mounted on the front bumper, faux skid plates with silver inserts, chunky wheel arches, alloy wheels, dual-tone rear bumper, LED tail lights, integrated spoiler, silver roof rails, chrome door handles and blacked-out elements including the roof, B-pillar and ORVMs.

Details regarding the interior of the new Nissan Magnite concept remain unknown at the moment although the company has revealed that the model will receive an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control.

Nissan Compact SUV left rear three quarter

Powertrain options on the upcoming sub-four metre SUV Nissan Magnite concept could include a 72bhp 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 95bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. A five-speed manual transmission is expected to be offered as standard while an AMT unit and CVT unit could be offered as an option on the NA motor and turbo-petrol mill respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh, Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Nissan Magnite is an evolutionary leap in Nissan’s global SUV DNA. With cutting-edge technology on board, it will be a game-changer in its segment. A bold offering in the sub-four metre category, we are confident that Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment for the industry. The Nissan Magnite is made on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ and has been designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian customers.”

  • Nissan
  • compact SUV
  • Nissan Compact SUV
  • Nissan Magnite
  • Magnite
  • Magnite sub-four metre SUV
  • Magnite Concept
  • Nissan Magnite concept
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

695 Likes
113864 Views

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

SUVs are surely in the limelight currently. Wit ...

141 Likes
38552 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in