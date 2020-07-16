Skoda Rapid Rider Plus launched: All you need to know

- Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol TSI engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission

- Gets distinctive exterior highlights such as decorative side foils, window chrome garnish and more

The Skoda Rapid TSI now has a new variant, the Rider Plus. The Skoda Rapid Rider Plus has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The vehicle is available in four colour options – candy white, carbon steel, brilliant silver and toffee brown. To distinguish it from the current model, the Rapid Rider Plus features decorative side foils, window chrome garnish, trunk lip garnish and glossy black B-pillar. Additionally, the variant gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink technology that is compatible with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The sedan features dual-tone ebony sand interior with premium ivory slate upholstery.

Mechanically, the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Skoda claims that the Rapid Rider Plus returns a fuel efficiency figure of 18.97kmpl, under standard test conditions. It is believed that the recently introduced 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine offers 5 per cent upsurge in power and a 14 per cent rise in torque output as compared to the outgoing 1.6-litre MPI engine. Moreover, the company claims that the new engine is also 23 per cent more efficient than the previous one.

The feature list includes Climatronic technology along with dust and pollen filter, adjustable dual rear AC vents, 12V power socket in front and rear centre console, height and length adjustable multifunction steering wheel, adjustable headrests, foldable armrests, central locking system with remote control and a multi-functional display. As for safety, the newly launched Skoda Rapid Plus gets dual airbags, anti-lock braking system, engine immobiliser with floating code system, rough road package, Parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height adjustable three-point seatbelts at the front, rough road package, fuel supply cut off in a crash, and engine immobiliser with floating code system.

The Skoda Shield Plus program offers six-years of hassle free ownership experience. It incorporates motor insurance, 24 x 7 road side assistance, and an extended warranty. The company had previously introduced India’s first four-year service care programme (four-year warranty, four-year road side assistance, and an optional four-year maintenance package).