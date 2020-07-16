Please Tell Us Your City

Toyota Glanza recalled; 6,500 units affected

July 16, 2020, 12:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
668 Views
Toyota Glanza recalled; 6,500 units affected

- Toyota Glanza recalled due to possible defect with the fuel pump motor

- All units manufactured between 2 April and 6 October have been recalled

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a voluntary recall of the Glanza premium hatchback. The recall affects all units of the model manufactured between 2 April and 6 October 2019. 

According to TKM, approximately 6,500 units of the Toyota Glanza have been recalled due to a possible defect with the fuel pump motor. This part, if found to be faulty, will be replaced free of cost for the customer. The owners of the concerned vehicles will be contacted by their respective Toyota dealerships for inspection and replacement of the part.

The recall by Toyota comes a few hours after Maruti Suzuki announced a recall for the Wagon R and the Baleno due to the same issue. The Glanza is essentially a rebadged version of the Baleno and also the first model to be launched under the Toyota-Suzuki JV.

Toyota Glanza Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.31 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.6 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 7.92 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.55 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.38 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.2 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.24 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.92 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.83 Lakh onwards

