Maruti Suzuki recalls 1,34,885 units of its Wagon R and Baleno

- Maruti suspects a possible issue with the fuel pump; faulty part will be replaced free of cost

Maruti Suzuki today announced to voluntarily undertake a recall for its Wagon R (1.0-litre) and Baleno (petrol). The company disclosed that it will inspect these vehicles for a possible issue with the fuel pump, and if necessary, the faulty part will be replaced at no cost to the owner.

While the brand added that the 56,663 units of the Wagon R in question, were manufactured between 15 November 2018 and 15 October 2019, the 78,222 Balenos rolled off their factory between 8 January 2019 and 4 November 2019. As per Maruti, this recall will cover a total of 1,34,885 vehicles.

Maruti has advised that owners of the suspected vehicles, under this recall campaign, will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealers in due course. If in doubt, customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on Maruti’s websites www.marutisuzuki.com (Wagon R) and www.nexaexperience.com (Baleno), and fill in their vehicle’s chassis number (MA3 or MBH, followed by the 14 digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention, and follow the mentioned instructions. Also, the chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate, and will also be mentioned on the vehicle invoice or registration documents.