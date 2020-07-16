New Audi RS7 Sportback launched: All you need to know

German luxury car manufacturer Audi has launched the second-generation Audi RS7 Sportback in India at a price of Rs 1.94 crore. For the first time, the RS7 Sportback has been introduced in wide-bodied five-seat version. The company further offers a wide range of personalisation options to suit individual taste. The customer deliveries will commence in August 2020.

Engine

The newly launched Audi RS7 Sportback is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo TFSI petrol engine that generates 591bhp of power and 800Nm of torque. The vehicle also gets a Mild Hybrid System (MHEV) with a 48-volt main onboard electrical system. The company claims that the belt alternator starter can recover up to 16bhp of power under gentle acceleration and feed it into a lithium-ion battery as electricity. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission with Quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system and launch control functions. Depending on traction, up to 70 per cent drive force can be diverted to the front wheels and up to 85 per cent to the back wheels. The wheel-selective torque control optimises handling through bends and provides power to the wheels that need it when cornering.

The Cylinder on Demand (COD) technology claims to enhance efficiency. In higher gears at low to medium loads and engine speeds, the four-cylinders automatically deactivates to minimize the fuel consumption. The Audi RS7 Sportback is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.6-seconds. The top speed is electronically restricted to 250kmph. The top speed can be increased to 280kmph with the optional dynamic package and to 305kmph with the RS dynamic plus package.

The five-link front and rear axles in the RS7 Sportback get RS adaptive air suspension as standard. The Air suspension can be set to three modes, and can also be set on automatic level control. Progressive steering offers involving driving experience, while the Dynamic all-wheel steering is an optional extra. Audi Drive Select dynamic handling system offers six profiles including customizable RS-specific RS1 and RS2 modes. RS brake system comprises of internally ventilated and perforated discs (42cms at the front and 37cms at the rear); the callipers are painted in black as standard or red upon request. The high-performance RS ceramic brakes are available with the Dynamic Package plus as an optional extra. Moreover, the RS sport suspension with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) for additional stability is also available optionally.

Exterior

The Audi RS7 Sportback features sharply defined lines and flat single-frame grille with three-dimensional honeycomb mesh. The performance vehicle features flared wheel arches and low stance to give an aggressive race car look. Additionally, the RS7 Sportback features RS-specific door sills with black inlays. As for the rear, the Audi RS7 Sportback features a distinctive strip of LED lights and automatically adjustable spoiler that extends from the tailgate when doing speeds of over 100kmph. Moreover, the rear section is highlighted by RS-specific oval exhaust pipes and a diffuser on the rear bumper. The panoramic sunroof is optional.

The LED headlamps with dynamic indicators and rear view camera are standard, while features like HD Matrix LED headlamps with laser lights and surround-view cameras are optional. The Audi RS7 Sportback can be had in 13 standard exterior paint finishes, including the two RS-specific shades of Nardo Grey and Sebring Black, crystal effect, as well as five available Matte Effect paint finishes as an additional extra. Matte Aluminium, Black, or Carbon package available for flaps, blades, sill inlays, window slot trims, and the rear diffuser clip. The vehicle gets 21-inch 10-spoke star design wheels as standard, while 22-inch rims are available as an optional extra with different finishes.

Interior

The interior combines taut, sinewy surfaces with clearly defined contours. The RS7 Sportback features Audi virtual cockpit that provides details such as - tyre pressure, torque, performance, oil temperature, boost pressure, lap times, acceleration, and G-forces. The shift light display prompts the driver to go up a gear when the rev limit is reached. The RS7 Sportback gets flat-bottomed fully perforated RS Sport leather steering wheel with large RS aluminium shift paddles. The driver can use the steering buttons to enable the new Audi drive select RS1 and RS2 modes, which automatically opens the RS-specific displays in the Audi virtual cockpit. Interestingly, the Audi RS7 Sportback offers ample boot space of 535-litres which can be increased to as much as 1,390-litres with the split rear seat backs folded down.

Standard B&O sound system features a 3D front surround system and 16 speakers with a 705W output. B&O advanced surround system with 3D sound in the front and rear from 19 speakers and 1820-W output is optional. The optional heads up display show RS-specific information. The RS sport seats are upholstered with black pearl Nappa leather or the RS Sport Seats covered with Valcona leather are available as options. The RS design packages are available in either red or grey and bring a splash of colour with contrast stitching on the Alcantara steering wheel, gear lever gaiter and kneepads. The company also offers optional inlays in carbon, natural grey-brown wood or matte aluminium. Soft power latching of the doors is also optional.