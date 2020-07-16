Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW ties up with Northvolt for EV batteries worth 2 billion Euros

BMW ties up with Northvolt for EV batteries worth 2 billion Euros

July 16, 2020, 08:08 PM IST by Santosh Nair
69 Views
Write a comment
BMW ties up with Northvolt for EV batteries worth 2 billion Euros

- This long-term supply contract with Northvolt will fuel BMW’s future electromobility plans

The BMW Group is driving the expansion of electromobility and has hence, signed a long-term supply contract worth two billion Euros for battery cells with Swedish company Northvolt. 

The battery cells will be produced in Europe at the Northvolt gigafactory that’s currently under construction in Skelleftea in northern Sweden, from 2024.

Northvolt is the third battery cell supplier BMW has partnered with, alongside its existing partners, CATL and Samsung SDI. However, the brand detailed that one of the decisive factors which went in Northvolt’s favour, is that it will obtain 100 percent of the energy needed to produce the battery cells, exclusively from wind and hydroelectric power.

Oliver Zipse, Chairman, BMW, said, “To make an effective contribution to climate protection, we aim to improve our products’ overall environmental balance; from resources to recycling. This applies in particular to energy-intensive production of high-voltage batteries for electric vehicles. That is why we now have a contractual agreement with our cell manufacturers that they will only use green power to produce our fifth-generation battery cells.”

Signing this contract is another step towards meeting BMW’s growing need for battery cells in the long term. As the brand is systematically driving at electrification of its vehicle fleet, it aims to have 25 electrified models on the roads by the year 2023.

  • BMW
  • BMW ties up with Northvolt for EV batteries worth 2 billion Euros
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

197 Likes
27047 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

355 Likes
43798 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in