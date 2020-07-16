Please Tell Us Your City

  • India-bound MY2021 Range Rover Sport revealed; to be offered in six trims

India-bound MY2021 Range Rover Sport revealed; to be offered in six trims

July 16, 2020, 10:07 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
210 Views
India-bound MY2021 Range Rover Sport revealed; to be offered in six trims

- New Range Rover Sport range will be offered with three powertrain options

- The model will be available in six trims including S, SE, HSE, HSE Dynamic, Autobiography Dynamic and SVR

Land Rover has unveiled the MY2021 Range Rover Sport. The India-bound model will be available with three powertrain options and six trims that include S, SE, HSE, HSE Dynamic, Autobiography Dynamic and SVR.

Engine options on the 2021 Range Rover Sport will include the P300 variant, which is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 296bhp and 400Nm of torque and the P575 version, which sources firepower from a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that puts out 567bhp and 700Nm of torque.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Engine Shot

Also on offer is the D300 variant, which is propelled by a new 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing 296bhp and 650Nm of torque. An eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic transmission is standard across the line-up.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Rear view

The exterior design of the MY2021 Range Rover Sport remains unchanged when compared to the outgoing model. The model features 21-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and all LED lighting. Inside, the India-bound model will come equipped with the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, Meridian music system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and in-car Wi-Fi connectivity for up to eight devices. 

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Dashboard

Globally, the MY2021 Range Rover Sport will also be offered in a new SVR Carbon edition and as the name suggests, the model, which is based on the ‘standard’ SVR, will receive a host of carbon-fibre upgrades. The SVR Carbon edition will feature exposed carbon-fibre elements including the bonnet centre section, front bumper insert surrounds, main grille and vent surrounds as well as carbon-fibre engine cover and 22-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels. Inside, the new variant gets carbon-fibre interior trim finishers and SVR Carbon Edition treadplates.

  • Land Rover
  • Range Rover Sport
  • Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.03 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.09 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.01 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.03 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.04 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 96.63 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 1.05 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 96.85 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 98.16 Lakh onwards

